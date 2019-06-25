Grant Opportunity

Fairfield, (Iowa) – The Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau has extended the deadline for applications for its Marketing & Event Grant Program to June 30. The Bureau, serving Jefferson County as the destination management and marketing organization, embraces the opportunity to tell the story and build the local economy and the positive image through tourism development, events and destination marketing.

A cornerstone of the Bureau’s travel and tourism strategy, the Marketing & Event Grant Program provides funding to develop events and activities that improve the quality of life for Fairfield and Jefferson residents and have the potential to attract visitors or enhance a visitor’s experience through cultural, educational, recreational or artistic events and activities.

The Bureau has earmarked $20,000 for the Marketing & Event Grant Program to assist organizations, non-profits or event promoters in providing excellence in cultural, civic and educational programs, strengthening the quality of the event experience and further enhancing Fairfield’s reputation for providing engaging cultural experiences from July 2019 through June 2020.

Eligible projects include event support and marketing, marketing and promotional materials and activities not associated with an event, and projects that enhance the tourism experience in Fairfield.

“The Bureau is excited to support the events and projects that serve Fairfield and the Jefferson County area residents, organizations and visitors bringing memorable events to Fairfield’s tourism landscape,” said Rustin Lippincott, Director of the Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We recognize the importance of marketing Fairfield as a unique destination and the events are critical to our message and to our visitors’ experiences during their visit.”

The Marketing & Event Grant Program application is available at www.TravelFairfield.com under the About section and applicants will have the option to submit their application by mail or online.

The Bureau’s grant program distributes financial assistance and technical assistance to organizations and individuals committed to initiatives that advance Fairfield’s tourism project. The Bureau grant program is supported by Fairfield’s lodging tax, created in 2001 by popular ballot.

For more information on the Fairfield Convention & Visitors Bureau grant program, visit www.TravelFairfield.com or call 641-472-2828.