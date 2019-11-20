Grain Bin Fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a grain bin fire near Mt. Union Wednesday before 7 am. Crews worked until mid morning to get the blaze distinguished. Mt. Union was called out first to the location at 2321 170th Street. According to county records the land belongs to G & F Farms. It was reported that one bin was on fire and that it was surrounded by other bins filled with corn. Winfield and New London fire departments were called for mutual aid and requested to bring water. A ladder truck was requested from Mt. Pleasant and a tanker from Yarmouth. Olds was also dispatched to the scene.