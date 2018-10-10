Grain Bin Collapse in Hillsboro

At approximately 7:56 PM on October 9, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a grain bin that collapsed in Hillsboro. The debris from the grain bin was contained to the property. No one was working at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

In 2007 a Chem Gro bin collapsed. The wave of corn released in the collapse destroyed a nearby house moving it 30 feet off its foundation and trapping a family of four inside. One person was seriously injured in that incident.