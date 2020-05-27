Governor Reynolds New Proclamation

Tuesday, Governor Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency until June 25, 2020.

As previously announced, the proclamation permits bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and social and fraternal clubs may reopen on May 28 with the same public health measures as restaurants in place.

The proclamation also permits the reopening on June 1 of additional establishments, including outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, skate parks, outdoor playgrounds.

The proclamation again permits social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people if public health measures are implemented, including limiting attendance to 50% of the venue capacity and maintaining six feet of distance between those attending. This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis, and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place.

And the proclamation extends regulatory relief to those affected by this public health emergency until June 25.