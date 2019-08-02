Governor Proclamation Declares August as Soybean Month in Iowa

ISA to celebrate with fairgoers at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

Ankeny, Iowa — The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) joined Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to once again proclaim August as Soybean Month. ISA celebrates Soybean Month through continuing its commitment to soybean farmers and their industry.

The proclamation acknowledges the 42,000 soybean farmers in the state of Iowa and the more than 565 million bushels they harvested in 2018, earning the nation’s No. 2 ranking in soybean production.

With an annual soybean crop valued at more than $5 billion, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate Soybean Month in Iowa:

Iowa produces more than 14 percent of the nation’s annual soybean production

Soybean products are found in everyday household items such as vegetable oil, ranch dressing and peanut butter

Iowa soybean farmers have invested more than $40 million in research and conservation efforts

Iowa soybean farmers provide a primary feed ingredient for livestock and poultry farmers

“That the Governor signs this proclamation year after year shows the importance of and dedication to Iowa’s soybean farmers,” says Jeff Frank, ISA district 4 director and farmer from Auburn who also attended the signing of the proclamation. “As we look ahead to another harvest, August is a great reminder to celebrate how soybeans feed and fuel a growing population.”

While ISA celebrates soybeans year-round, August is a timely reminder to invite others to celebrate. One million fairgoers will have the opportunity to see just how big soybeans are in Iowa during this year’s Iowa State Fair.

Attendees will see the presence of soybeans and soybean farmers through several interactive activities on fairgrounds.

Ag Building and Animal Learning Center

ISA will sponsor activities at the Ag Building and Animal Learning Center – two popular Iowa State Fair destinations. Soybean farmers will be in the Ag Building Aug. 8 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to share insights about the soybean industry and answer questions about production, environmental stewardships and trade. Visitors can test their agricultural knowledge and win a special prize.

ISA also helps to sponsor the popular “Thank a Farmer” magic show which happens several times each day on the state at the Animal Learning Center.

Little Hands on the Farm

The ISA is proud to sponsor the Little Hands on the Farm Kids Zone on the fairground’s north side. Little Hands on the Farm teaches children the importance of agriculture and how it affects their daily lives in a fun and interactive way.

Children ages two to ten become farmers at this free, hands-on exhibit. Children obtain a gathering basket and proceed along a path that includes a garden, grain bin, soybeans, apple orchard, chicken coop, tractor shed, sheep barn and dairy barn.

After gathering items along the way, children will get the chance to sell these items at the Little Hands on the Farm Farmers’ Market for a Little Hands dollar to spend at the Grocery Store for such items as a piece of fruit, a granola bar or an ice cream sandwich.

Biodiesel Powering the Fair

ISA and Iowa’s home-grown biodiesel will also power the state fair trams, raising awareness on the importance of this biofuel. Biodiesel is America’s first Advanced Biofuel. It’s renewable, clean-burning and reduces America’s dependence on imported diesel.

Farm to Fair

On Friday, Aug. 16, nearly 100 farmers will welcome 400 guests as they gather around the largest dinner table ever set at the Iowa State Fair. This event encourages farm and city fellowship. The ISA is proud to help sponsor this unique event where farmers will share how food is grown and makes its way from the farm to the fair.