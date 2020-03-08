Governor orders partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to ensure State of Iowa agencies are prepared in the event COVID-19 is detected in the state.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We will continue to work with President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force to make sure Iowa has the resources, information, and expertise to keep our communities safe.”

The partial activation began on March 4th and was followed by a state agency conference call led by Gov. Reynolds on March 6th to discuss preparedness strategies. The SEOC provides a mechanism for face-to-face coordination and information sharing between State agencies and other partners. Beginning Monday, March 9th, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place. Should the situation change, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is prepared to transition the State Emergency Operations Center to an increased level of activation.

President Trump recently signed a $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus through prevention, research, and other efforts. The governor’s office continues to receive regular updates from Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force.