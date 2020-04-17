Governor Kim Reynolds: “Spring Sports Cancelled [Indefinitely], Summer Sports Decision by June 1st”

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — In an unprecedented — albeit warranted — decision, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday that all Iowa schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 school year amidst COVID-19 concerns.

In prior press availabilities, Reynolds remained optimistic that Iowa schools could re-open in mid-May, but that tune changed significantly Friday when Reynolds confirmed that Iowa has yet to hit it’s “peak.”

Furthermore, Reynolds also confirmed that all spring sports competition has been cancelled.

Track and Field, soccer, and golf will not be participating this year.

A decision on summer sports will come on or before June 1st.