Gov. Reynolds to hold a Press Conference on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.

DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston, IA at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19. The press conference follows Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for four weeks. KILJ will carry the press conference live on 105.5 FM and 1130 AM.

Monday, March 16th, 2020

State Emergency Operations Center

6100 NW 78th Ave.

Johnston, IA

4:30 p.m.