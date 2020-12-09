Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Gov. Reynolds signs new

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. The same requirements apply to visitors and employees inside most State buildings. Additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments or gatherings. The proclamation also continues to limit indoor social, community, business, or leisure gatherings or events to no more than 15 people. This includes wedding and funeral receptions, festivals, and conventions. Outdoor gatherings continue to be limited to no more than 30 people. These new measures take effect on December 10 and continue through December 16, 2020. For high school-sponsored events, the proclamation permits two spectators for each high school athlete, performer, competitor, or staff member participating in the gathering and now includes cheerleaders and band members. The same is true for other sporting and recreational events, including youth and adult sporting events, which can now resume. These new measures take effect on December 10 and continue through December 16, 2020.

The remainder of the proclamation is effective immediately and continues to expire on January 8, 2021. The full proclamation can be found online here.