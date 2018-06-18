Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldiers

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to honor two fallen soldiers.

Army Sgt. Donald L. Baker, originally of Thornton, Arkansas, was reported missing in action September 1950 near Haman, South Korea. The 20-year-old’s remains were identified in January 2018 and returned to his family in Iowa for burial. He will receive full military honors. The Iowa National Guard encourages the public to attend Sgt. Baker’s memorial service.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Memorial & graveside services for Sgt. Donald L. Baker

Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel

1221 1st Avenue SW

Cedar Rapids

12 p.m.

Oak Hill Cemetery

1705 Mount Vernon Road SE

Cedar Rapids

Immediately following memorial service

Army Pfc. John H. Walker of Morning Sun, Iowa, was reported missing in action November 1944 near Schönthal, Germany. The 20-year-old’s status was changed to deceased November 1945. His remains were identified in April 2018. Pfc. Walker will receive full military honors.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Memorial service for Pfc. John H. Walker

Procession from Hagele and Honts Funeral Home to Elmwood Cemetery

10 SW First Street

Morning Sun

1 p.m.