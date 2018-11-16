Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen sailor

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 16, 2018, to honor a fallen U.S. sailor.

Navy Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class William L. Kvidera, of Traer, was killed in action on December 7, 1941, when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor. The 22-year-old was accounted for on July 3, 2018. Kvidera’s remains were returned to his family for burial in Traer with full military honors.

Friday, November 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial

St. Paul Catholic Church

1102 Walnut St.

Traer, IA

1 p.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.