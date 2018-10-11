Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 19 counties

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Thursday for 19 counties in response to severe weather, including damaging winds, heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes, that took place beginning October 4, 2018.

The counties included in the governor’s proclamation are: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Des Moines, Dubuque, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Iowa, Johnson, Kossuth, Lee, Marshall, Ringgold, Scott and Union. The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Iowans impacted by severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.