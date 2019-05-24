Golf Cancelled Today, Standings Final

Golf Cancelled Today, Standings FinalWritten by Nathan Bloechl on May 24, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — All three sites were canceled for Friday, May 24 due to course conditions and for integrity of play.
The IHSAA reported scores are final through Thursday’s rounds. Final awards were presented around 10 a.m. at each site.
Mt. Pleasant was golfing at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge in the 3A field.
Here’s how things played out:
1.) Nevada – 300
2.) Spirit Lake – 303
3.) Spencer – 307
t4.) Central DeWitt – 317
t4.) Norwalk – 317
5.) Pella – 318
t6.) Clear Lake – 319
t6.) Oskaloosa – 319
9th.) Carroll – 325
10.) Mt. Pleasant – 335
Today’s rainout marks the first time since 1991 where the tournamnet was cancelled due to course conditions.
Jake Moffett was also a top-20 finisher in this year’s field, shooting an opening (now, final) round score of 77.
Here are the individual results for Mt. Pleasant, as well:
- Jake Moffett – 77
- Trace White – 83
- Brevin Wilson – 88
- Rhett Zeglen – 87
- Bailey Shelledy – 89
- Reece Kempker – 106
