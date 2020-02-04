Golden Dragon Acrobats at Iowa Wesleyan University

Golden Dragon Acrobats to Perform at Iowa Wesleyan on February 28, 2020

Mount Pleasant, IA – February 3, 2020 – The Golden Dragon Acrobats, a performing group of Chinese acrobats, will be coming to Iowa Wesleyan University on Friday, February 28, 2020. The show will be held in the University Chapel beginning at 7 pm and is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited, so attendees should arrive early.

Doors will open at 6 pm, and the Chapel Lobby will feature Iowa Wesleyan international students from many of the 30 countries represented on campus. Children will have the option of having their names written in different languages and learning more about the many cultures the students represent.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. The group has performed in all 50 states and over 65 countries across the world.

Every year, a newly auditioned company of artists from China presents a meticulously crafted production in both traditional and state-of-the-art acrobatic styles. The Golden Dragon Acrobats aspires to deliver spellbinding beauty and family-friendly entertainment to its audiences.

The group’s founder, producer, and director, Danny Chang, is one of the world’s leading promoters of Chinese acrobatics. He began his training at the age of eight with his family’s acrobatic school in Taipei and began performing with its touring wing, the Golden Dragon Acrobats, at age ten. He is the recipient of many awards, including the prestigious Medal for International Faith and Goodwill by the Republic of China’s Coordination Council for North American Affairs.

The Golden Dragons remain the only Chinese acrobatic company touring year-round in the United States. Don’t miss this opportunity to see some of the best acrobats in the world.

As the cultural epicenter of the region, Iowa Wesleyan is proud to bring this production to Southeast Iowa. For more information go to https://www.iw.edu/calendar/golden-dragon-acrobats/.

