Girls State Wrestling from Waverly-And other action

The rest of the Panther wrestling team competed in the Williamsburg Round Robin Tournament. The host school won the title with 221 points, M.P. ended up 5th with 75. Carson Coleman brought home a 2nd place finish at 120 lbs.

The New London Tigers wrestled in the Steinkamp Duals at East Buchanan High School. New London went 5-0 in their duals beating East Buchanan 42-30, Jesup 50-30, Edgewood Colesburg 53-27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48-36 and Waterloo West 49-30. Marcel Lopez, Josh Glendenning, Gabe Carter and Gavin Holmes all went undefeated on the day.

Waco wrestled in the L&M Tournament, the Warriors finished 8th in the team race, Jaden Williams had the best finish of 2nd at 152 lbs. C.R. Kennedy won the team title.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union wrestled in the Denny Christenson Tourney at Anamosa. CC/WMU brought home the team title with 127.5 points and three champions, Lane Scorpil at 106, Cameron Rice-152 and Robert Loveless at 182.