Girls State Wrestling from Waverly-And other action

Written by John Kuhens on January 25, 2020

Sophomore wrestler Abby Blint of Mt. Pleasant High School just missed making the medal round at the Girl’s State Wrestling Championships in Waverly,  Blint was defeated in Saturday’s wrestle backs by Jalynn Goodale of Osage by fall in 1:44.  Earlier Saturday morning the 9th ranked sophomore picked up a wrestle back win by fall over Kinzie Hardin of Newton.  Friday night Abby opened the tourney with a win by fall over Ashley Bjork of Decorah and then lost her next match by fall to state runnerup from last year Ella Schmidt of Bettendorf.  In the 1st round of wrestle backs Friday night Blint won over Kylie Hessenius of Lemars .  Abby Blint has a record of 11-6 and now will continue to wrestle for the MPHS Panther wrestling team as they enter the home stretch of the regular season and prepare for sectional tournament competition.

The rest of the Panther wrestling team competed in the Williamsburg Round Robin Tournament.  The host school won the title with 221 points, M.P. ended up 5th with 75.  Carson Coleman brought home a 2nd place finish at 120 lbs.
The New London Tigers wrestled in the Steinkamp Duals at East Buchanan High School.  New London went 5-0 in their duals beating East Buchanan 42-30, Jesup 50-30, Edgewood Colesburg 53-27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48-36 and Waterloo West 49-30.  Marcel Lopez, Josh Glendenning, Gabe Carter and Gavin Holmes all went undefeated on the day.
Waco wrestled in the L&M Tournament, the Warriors finished 8th in the team race, Jaden Williams had the best finish of 2nd at 152 lbs.  C.R. Kennedy won the team title.
Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union wrestled in the Denny Christenson Tourney at Anamosa.  CC/WMU brought home the team title with 127.5 points and three champions, Lane Scorpil at 106, Cameron Rice-152 and Robert Loveless at 182.

 