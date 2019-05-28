Girls’ Soccer, Softball, Baseball All Postponed in Area, State Girls Golf Suspended Play

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

With severe weather expected to hit most of the listening area, several area events are now cancelled.

Girls State Golf play was suspended today, they will complete 1st round action on Wednesday morning then play the 2nd 18 holes of competition. Class 1A Addy Pry of New London tied for 17th in medal competition. In Class 2A Ruthis Jahn of Mediapolis tied for 22nd in medalist play.

Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer at Pella, set for 6:00 p.m., has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and place.

Mount Pleasant softball at Keokuk is rained out. They’ll be at Wapello tomorrow night.

Panther baseball is also cancelled in Keokuk tonight — their third straight cancellation.

And Winfield-Mt. Union baseball and softball tonight is also postponed.

Will the rain ever end?