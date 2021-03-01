Girls’ Basketball: West Burlington Ready to Fly at State

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Dan Hockett / westburlingtoncity.com)

KILJ — The No. 5 West Burlington girls’ basketball team is ready to fly tonight when they open their 2021 State Tournament push against the West Lyon Wildcats in quarterfinal action.

West Burlington is led by senior Sydney Marlow, a career 1,000 point scorer, who averages 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Abby Bence is second on the team with 13 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

West Burlington knocked off Albia, Central Lee and West Liberty — in thrilling fashion — on their way to Wells Fargo Arena.

The Falcons went 21-1 in the regular season.

Meanwhile West Lyon is back to state after finishing 22-1 this year.

The Wildcats defeated Okoboji, MOC-Floyd Valley and Bishop Heelan on their State Tournament quest.

They’re led by junior Brooklyn Meyer who scores 16 points per game, while senior Kennedy Kramer averages 10.4 points per game.

This will be the first matchup between the two programs.

The winner will get either top-seeded Cherokee or Davenport Assumption.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. and you can listen on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action beginning at 6:45 p.m.