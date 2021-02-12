Girls’ Basketball: WACO Rides Kissell’s Hot Hand to First Round Win

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wayland — Ellah Kissell poured in a game high 24 points as WACO snuck by Highland 56-50 in a Class 1A, Region 5 first round tilt in Wayland last night.

Aubri Garnsey added 12 points for the Warriors, hitting two threes in the process.

Highland was led by Dani Laughlin who had 20 points while Abby Stransky added 16.

WACO improved their season ledger to 8-12.

Highland ended the year at 2-13.

WACO will now play at No. 10 Notre Dame next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in a Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinal.

The Warriors fell in both of the matchups against the Nikes this year, falling 76-38 on January 8th and 70-27 on January 18th.