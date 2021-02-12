Girls’ Basketball: W-MU Survives, Advances, Stays Unbeaten

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Winfield — A big third quarter propelled the No. 9 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union Lady Wolves to a 53-42 over the Holy Trinity Crusaders in a Class 1A, Region 5 first round matchup in Winfield, last night.

Farrah Nelson led the way for the Lady Wolves with 14 points — 12 of which came in the first half — and 16 rebounds.

Kyndal Townsley added 12 points, while Jami Wilkerson chipped in with eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Jobey Malone finished with seven points and eight boards.

“This time of year, you have one job and that’s advance” head coach Mitch Wachs said, postgame.

Natalie Randolph led Holy Trinity with 13 points, including making two three-pointers.

“Holy Trinity is athletic, they’re aggressive and they cause problems for you. They present some problems. Tony [Johnson] does a great job for them. They are always well prepared. But we had more points tonight and that all that matters and now we get to play on Tuesday.”

The win improved Winfield-Mount Union to 17-0, they’ll take on Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday, February 16th in second-round matchup.

The Warriors defeated Lone Tree 53-20 last night.

Holy Trinity ends their regular season at 5-17.