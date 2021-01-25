Girls Basketball: Supercharged Sophomores Lopreato, Shull Lead Surging Panthers

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Dan Hockett, West Burlington City)

KILJ — The growth has become evident.

As Curt Watson’s group has played their best basketball of the 2020-21 season, it’s no surprise to those around the program that it’s coinciding with perhaps the best stretch of play from his two budding sophomore stars.

Andrea Lopreato and Tristian Shull enjoyed a fine freshman season a year ago, but as every young player also enjoyed their fair share of up’s and down’s, navigating the adjustment of the varsity game.

This year, however, it’s been nothing but up’s for the pair.

For starters, Lopreato not only has emerged as the team’s go-to scorer but one of the premier players in Southeast Iowa — and perhaps a frontrunner for Southeast Conference Player of the Year.

Averaging 16 points and 11 boards per game, Lopreato has been an absolute force on both ends of the court, blending the physical play she flashed as a freshman with nuance and deft touch around the basket as a sophomore.

Shull, meanwhile, has grown up as a decision-maker and shot-maker in a matter of months and is blossoming in her second season as point guard of the Panther attack.

Shull has seen her recent run of play up her season scoring average into double figures at 10.1 points per game and has rounded out her box score by leading the team in assists (4.0 per game) and steals (3.0 per game) while grabbing just over two boards per game.

The play of those two — as well as help from upperclassmen Emma Huckabone, Kenna Lamm and Emma Rugg — has helped guide the Panthers to an 8-7 mark and winners of six of their last nine.

With just six games remaining before a wide-open postseason, perhaps the best is yet to still come for the sweet shooting sophomore duo.