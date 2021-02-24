Girls’ Basketball: Notre Dame Looking to Avenge District Final Loss, Move to State

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta / thehawkeye.com)

KILJ — For the second time in as many years, Jim Myers’ Notre Dame Nike girls’ basketball team is just one win away from the State Tournament.

Last year the Nikes traveled to Pleasant Valley and lost to Marquette Catholic.

This year, they’ll take on the Springville Orioles (20-4) at Muscatine High School with the goal still being the same: punch their ticket to the Class 1A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament.

The Nikes have knocked off New London, WACO and No. 9 Winfield-Mount Union by an average of 32 points this postseason run.

Springville knocked off Lisbon and Prince of Peace to earn their way to the region championship.

Notre Dame is paced by junior guard Megan Harrell, who scores 15.9 points per game, while Karli Artman averages 13.2 points and a team best 4.1 assists.

Lauren Wilson leads Springville.

The junior averages 17.3 points per game and 10.2 boards.

Morgan Nachazel adds 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. from Muscatine High School.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action beginning with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tipoff Show at 6:45 p.m.