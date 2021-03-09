Girls’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Lopreato Named 3rd Team All-State

Girls’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Lopreato Named 3rd Team All-StateWritten by Nathan Bloechl on March 9, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
(Photo Courtesy: Doug Brenneman // southeastiowaunion.com)
Mount Pleasant — Mount Pleasant forward Andrea Lopreato had a breakout season, and the sophomore is racking up postseason honors.
Yesterday evening Lopreato was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Third Team All-State list in Class 4A.
Lopreato was just one of six underclassmen honored in Class 4A and was joined on the Third Team list by Southeast Conference foe Malarie Ross of Fort Madison.
Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with 16.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field.
She also added nearly two assists, three steals and a block per game.
Other area selections included:
- Mya Mershchman, Central Lee — Class 3A, First Team
- Sydney Marlow, West Burlington — Class 3A, Second Team
- Isabel Manning, Van Buren County — Class 2A, First Team
- Katy Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame — Class 1A, Third Team