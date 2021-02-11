Girls’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Will Look To Exact Revenge on Keokuk in 4A First Rounder

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team (10-9) now know their postseason schedule, as Curt Watson’s group will begin on Wednesday, February 17th against Keokuk at Keokuk High School.

The Chiefs swept the season series against Mount Pleasant this year earning 38-37 and 49-31 wins over the Panthers as Mount Pleasant will look for a measure of revenge this postseason.

The winner of the matchup will get top-seeded North Scott on Saturday, February 20th.

The Lady Lancers are 13-1 and winners of eight straight.

Mount Pleasant will close out their regular season tomorrow night at home, when they take on Fairfield.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.