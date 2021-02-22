Girls’ Basketball: KILJ to Air West Burlington State Basketball

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — KILJ will be airing West Burlington girls’ state basketball quarterfinals next week.

The award-winning duo of Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have coverage of No. 5 West Burlington and No. 4 West Lyon in a Class 3A Quarterfinal on Monday, March 1st.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Thanks to Brad Deery Automotive and the rest of our generous sponsors who have helped bring us Tournament Trail coverage.