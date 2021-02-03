Girls’ Basketball: IGHSAU Announces State Tournament Format

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The 2021 format of the Iowa High School Girls’ State Basketball Tournament has been set by the IGHSAU, with action beginning on March 1st at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The tournament will open with all of Class 5A and three 3A quarterfinals, as well.

The 2nd will feature the final Class 3A quarterfinal, all of Class 4A’s quarterfinals and half of the Class 2A quarters.

Semifinal action will take place on Thursday and Friday.

In a new twist, Class 5A will play their State Championship at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The rest of the State Championships will be played on Saturday, March 6th with Class 3A beginning at 11:00 a.m.

View the full schedule below: