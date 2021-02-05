Girls’ Basketball: IGHSAU Announces Class 1A, 2A, 3A Pairings

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their playoff pairings in basketball for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

Area teams in Class 1A will compete in Region 5.

The top seed in the region is No. 8 (1A) Springville (15-3) — the Orioles are the only team in the region to receive a first round bye.

On the bottom of the bracket, No. 9 Winfield-Mount Union (16-0) will take on Holy Trinity Catholic in a first round matchup on Thursday, February 11th in Winfield. You can listen to that game on FM 105.5, Thursday night.

The winner of that matchup will get either Calamus-Wheatland or Lone Tree in second round play.

Also on the bottom of the bracket No. 10 (1A) Burlington Notre Dame will host New London at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington, on Thursday, February 11th.

The winner of Notre Dame-New London will play the winner of WACO-Highland, a game played in WACO on Thursday, February 11th.

You can view the entire 1A bracket here.

In Class 2A, area programs have been placed in Region 3 where the top seed is No. 3 (2A) West Branch (13-1).

In first round play, Danville will scrap with Wapello in Danville on Saturday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that matchup will get West Branch.

The bottom of the bracket will see Louisa-Muscatine hook up with Cardinal, with the winner getting Van Buren County on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mediapolis will play Iowa City Regina on the 16th to close out first round action in Region 3.

You can view all of the 2A brackets here.

Lastly, in Class 3A area teams will tackle Region 8, where the top seed is No. 6 (3A) West Burlington (16-1).

The Falcons will get Albia in their first round matchup on Saturday, February 13th.

The winner of that matchup will get the winner of Central Lee-Mid-Prairie, who meet up in Donnellson on Saturday, February 13th, as well.

You can view the entire Class 3A bracket here.