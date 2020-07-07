Geraldine M. Widmer

Written by Theresa Rose on July 7, 2020

Geraldine M. Widmer, 84, of Kalona, formerly of Wayland, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona.  A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in Wayland, Iowa with Pastor Rachelle Luitjens officiating.  Burial will follow at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.  Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.  A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Mennonite Church or Iowa City Hospice.