Gerald “Jerry” John Hopson

Gerald “Jerry” John Hopson, 81, of New London, died Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his home. He was born June 12, 1937 in LaGrange, MO to Augustus William and Lucille Marie Wagner Hopson. On June 16, 1957 he married Sonja Lou DeSpain in New London.

Jerry was a member of New London High School class of 1956; loved attending class reunions; and was a member of New London Christian Church. Before he began a lifetime of farming, he worked for Iowa Illinois Telephone Co., J.I.Case, and IAAP telephone communications. He was an Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinals fan; enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, mushroom and arrowhead hunting, playing pinochle, collecting and restoring big and small tractors, and attending grandchildren’s events. He and Sonja loved RV’ing; starting with tent camping and ending with a motorhome; loved traveling, cruising, and wintering in Arizona. He volunteered at Old Threshers, working 20 years at the campground. Jerry, Willard Owens and Noble Boyd were the original buyers of the land for the New London Softball Diamond. He served on the school board, elevator board, New London bank board and as a Henry County Trustee.

Besides his wife, Jerry is survived by two sons; Kevin Hopson of Danville and Kurt (Kelly) Hopson of New London; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Rolland (Susan) Hopson of St. Bridgeton, MO, and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Arnold in infancy.

Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at Elliott Chapel with the family present to greet friends from 5 – 7 PM. The memorial service for Mr. Hopson will be Thursday at 11:00 at the chapel with Pastors Rod and Nathan Cooper officiating. According to his wishes his body has been cremated and inurnment will follow the service at Burge Cemetery. Memorials have been established for New London Christian Church, New London Softball Diamonds, and New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.