George W. Prevett, Jr., 57, of Hillsboro, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.

According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded. The family is anticipating a celebration of George's life at the first-year anniversary of his death.

Born December 20, 1962, in Iowa City, IA, George William was the son of George William and Rosa Lee (Rupe) Prevett, Sr. He attended Harmony School District. After moving to live with an aunt, he graduated from Roland-Story High School. George married Linda Detrick. The couple later divorced.

As young man, George worked at Hawkeye Steel. For many years he was a trucker and drove truck for two Mt. Pleasant companies, Double Circle Co-op and Agri Center. Most recently George trucked for 321 Trucking in Wayland, IA.

Known to his friends as “Jorge” he attended bike rallies on his Harley, and was always the life of the party. George shot pool in local leagues, golfed, and rode his side by side. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, camping, and hunting wildlife. Most importantly, George loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Aimee Sanderson and Whitney (Jake) Falline, both of Mt. Pleasant, IA; his mother, Rosa Prevett of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a sister, Renee (Curt) Ridinger of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and two brothers, Greg Prevett of Hillsboro, IA, and Roger Prevett of Stockport, IA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Lukus Sanderson, Olivia Gordy, Landon Beckler, Lane Beckler, and Christian Falline; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his father and a sister-in-law, Nancy Prevett.