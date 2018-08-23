Geneva Bogert

Geneva Bogert, 92, of Franklin, Iowa, passed away at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.

Geneva was born on October 5, 1925, the daughter of Claude and Clio (Pickett) Rouse. On June 10, 1945, she married W. Maurice Bogert in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2006.

Survivors include one son: Dan Bogert of Franklin; one daughter: Mary Sereda of Burlington; five grandchildren: Kevin (Rebecca) Bogert, Beth (Trampus) Powell, Shawna (Mike) Timmerman, Sarah Sereda and Christopher Sereda; six great grandchildren: Emma, Michael and Sadie Timmerman, Emma and Zoi Powell and Avery Bogert; one sister: Norma Tomey of Burlington, one brother: Norman “Buddy” Rouse of Des Moines and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Maurice; one son: Rick; one son-in-law: Mike Sereda and one daughter-in-law: Pam Bogert.

Geneva was a graduate of West Point Public School. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and the Women’s Fellowship of the church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.

Burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery in rural Franklin.

Memorials have been established in her memory to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.