Gary Leo GriffinWritten by Theresa Rose on November 13, 2019
Gary Leo Griffin, 72, of New London, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
The memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, November 18th at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated.
A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.