Gary Leo Griffin

Gary Leo Griffin, 72, of New London, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.

The memorial service for Mr. Griffin will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, November 18th at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until the time of the service. According to his wishes, his body has been cremated.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.