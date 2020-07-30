Funeral Services for David Weller

David Weller, age 60, of Oakland Mills, passed away July 25. Friends may call after 12 noon Friday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Friday afternoon. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for his son’s education. Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at schmitzfuneral homes.com.