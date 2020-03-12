Fundraiser for Pickleball Courts Continues

Costs associated with the construction of outdoor pickleball courts in Mount Pleasant have changed. Additional funds are needed because the architect’s estimate was significantly lower than the actual cost of the project. The Volunteer Project Committee has raised $179,000 through grants and generous donations from local businesses, City of Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Community School District, Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club, Henry County Tourism and numerous citizens of Mount Pleasant and the surrounding area. However, of the three bids received to do the project, the lowest bid was $188,300 plus an additional cost of $2,125 for wind screens around the courts. The committee also has planned for a recognition sign with an estimated cost of $2,500. The school district has been asked to consider increasing its’ contribution by $15,000 leaving an additional $13,925 that’s now needed. However, to cover any unexpected costs, a more realistic figure would be $17,000. Anyone interested in donating may contact John Roederer at 319-986-5329 or by email at jaroederer@gmail.com.