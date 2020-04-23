From the WMU School Board Meeting

The Winfield Mt. Union School Board has awarded the bids for the district’s construction project. The project was split into three different bid packages. The General Trades package bid was awarded to Point Builders in the amount of $167,169. Odessa Mechanical received the bid for both the Mechanical and Electrical packages in the amounts of $87,850 and $65,600.

The WMU Board also has approved a 28E agreement to share a superintendent with Columbus Community School District. If that district’s board approves the agreement at it’s April 27th meeting then WMU Superintendent Jeff Maeder would be working for both school systems. WMU would receive 60% of Maeder’s time. This arrangement would replace current Columbus Superintendent Gary Benda.