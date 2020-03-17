From the WACO School District

Per the Governor’s recommendation WACO will be out of school for an additional three weeks after the week of Spring Break. The first day back will be Monday, April 13. (A scheduled snow make-up day.) As of now, all classes, practices, and activities have been cancelled until the 13th. The school building will be locked and entry will not be allowed unless scheduled with a principal. Since some students will need access to the building to retrieve personal items. The principals will create and communicate a schedule for this by the end of the week.

The District will be developing a Breakfast and Lunch program for the three weeks we are out of school. A plan will be developed by the end of the week and communicated to everyone. The idea is to have certain pick-up locations and deliver to students who cannot come to the pick-up sites. This will be a voluntary program and all students will have a chance to participate. A survey will be sent soon to determine participation.

The teachers will be developing a resource list for students. This is intended to support students during the hiatus. Participation is completely voluntary. The resources are intended to help prevent regression during the time away from school. This will be sent by the end of the week.

As of now, it appears the legislators will follow the Governor’s recommendation of not making up the missed days. More information will be coming concerning events scheduled after April 13. It is unclear at this time whether they will be permitted.