From the Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning. The Board participated in a conference call with the State Medical Examiners office at 8:45 am. The purpose was to discuss a formalized schedule for the county’s medical examiner investigators. Before moving on to the County Engineer’s update at 9 am, the Board went into exempt session to discuss labor negotiations. Contract negotiations begin today between the county and the sheriff’s department union.

County engineer Jake Hotchkiss let the board know he would not be there Tuesday, January 20 for his regular weekly update but instead would give that update January 23 when he meets with the board to make the budget presentation for his department. Hotchkiss said his crews spent last Friday prepping for a predicted winter storm. His crews were ready for forecasted rain, snow and ice. They were out Saturday from 5 am to 3 pm and went back out Sunday morning to put down more material.

Henry County Fair Board Treasurer Alisha Yocum came before the board with the annual budget request for the fair and 4H. She is requesting $23,000, the same requested last year. Last year the supervisors agreed to $20,000. Revenue for the fair fell short due to hot weather at fair time and bad weather in the fall cutting attendance at the demo derbies. Yocum said there are not major capital improvement projects other than improvements to the sheep barn. She also said there will be a carnival again in 2020 but they will bring in a different company that will hopefully be better.

Henry County Greg Moeller serves on the Public Health Board. He reported on a recent meeting of that board saying there are issues with waste disposal at a couple of residence in Oakland Mills. Public Health will work with the residents to see what can be done to bring these locations up to code. New Public Health Board members are Sue Weiss and Lois E. Roth.