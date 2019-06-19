From The Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Supervisors met Tuesday. County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss was present bringing two bids for construction of an equipment building near New London for the road department. The total base bid from W 3 Construction was $132,524 and from Jean C Wiley was $162,403. Hotchkiss will take a closer look at the bids and come back to the supervisors with a recommendation. During his regular weekly update Hotchkiss said bridge work continues on W55 Franklin Avenue. Most of the deck of the bridge over the railroad is now gone and crews are building crane pads. Bridge removal also continues on the J20 project near Lowell. 310th Street from New London Road to Marsh Avenue remains closed due to an active slide. A consultant will do soil borings to help determine what to do to fix the area. And County crews started on Racine Avenue Tuesday repairing shoulder edge ruts. The work will continue thru out the county.

In other business, the supervisors gave final approval for the installation of automatic door openers in the building where Public Health and Community service offices are located. Walsh Doors of Iowa City will install two doors at a total cost of $8,985 for equipment and installation.

The Board of Supervisors will not meet Thursday due to lack of quorum.