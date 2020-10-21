From the MP Utilities Board Meeting

The Mount Pleasant Utilities Board of Trustees signed-off on the three million dollar Iris Street substation and distribution feeder project on the recommendation of the project engineer. The Trustees also ended up voting to release a retainage of $59, 767 after 30 days. The original amount was a little over $68,000. In other business from Tuesday’s Utility Board meeting….Utility Manager Jack Hedgecock told the Board the design of the new Cedar Lane well project is 90% done. The project will involve drilling the new well, putting in a 12 inch water main and constructing a small enclosure with the associated mechanicals. Cost of this project is anticipated to be in the three million, 45 thousand dollar range. A 1.1 million dollar grant will be applied. A decision to bid the project in three separate packages will save the Utilities about $400,000. The design will allow for encapsulation by a future treatment plant. A 1946 asset will become a backup system and the new well will become the city’s primary water supply. Construction is expected to start in July of 2021 and be complete in June of 2022. Design work on the Lincoln and Taft Street replacement project is almost finished and utility work is done south of the tracks on Lincoln. The electric distribution system work for the new Casey’s building on East Washington Street is done. That work included a new under ground primary. The water department is currently putting in a six inch waterman and fire hydrant in the area.