From the MP School Board Meeting

Mt. Pleasant School Board met Monday night in regular session. The board voted to change the policy for showcasing team achievements in the high school gym. The recognition banners will look the same but all team sports will be able to have a banner if a team reaches the level of state qualifier or higher. The competition cheer squad lobbied the board to change it’s policy that didn’t include the squad because it wasn’t sanctioned by the state level boys and girls athletic associations.

The board approved the list of personnel items except for one. Approval of Scot Lamm as girls track coach is on hold. The board has some questions since Lamm is also the district’s activities director. For example who handles an issue that might occur while he is coaching. It hasn’t been board policy to allow the activities director to coach but Bob Evans and Bob Jensen were both head football coach while athletic director.

Last Thursday High School Principal Todd Liechty and Marge Beckman took six students to Iowa State University to visit with prospective Ag teachers. The Mt. Pleasant students took cookies, snacks, stress balls and information about the district and the community. Supt.Henriksen said the high school students wanted an opportunity to let the university ag education students know about mt. pleasant in case the district moves forward with an ag program. And while the school board didn’t exactly approve hiring a teacher just yet last night the board did say it was ok to post the position and start looking at resumes. Almost 178,000 has been raised in donations and pledges towards a goal of $180,000 to support hiring a teacher for three years. Principal Liechty did say he realized after listening to the ISU students that Mt. Pleasant needs to make some decisions about which way to build the program from the ground up.

Fund raising for construction of a pickleball court is moving forward with success. Since the school district is contributing funds and since the court will be built on school property an architect has to be hired. The project will also have to go out for bid. The committee and school representatives met with a potential architect last week and will meet with another one Wednesday afternoon.