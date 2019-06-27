From the MP City Council Meeting

Mt. Pleasant City Council members were excited to learn that another restaurant will be opening up in the former Keo’s location on North Jefferson Street. At the regular council meeting Wednesday night the council approved a class c liquor license for the Jefferson Street Grill. Owners Tina & Jimmy Mathews were at the meeting and said they are planning to open in August. The focus of the business will be dining but there will be a bar that will close when the restaurant does.

A big share of the business at the Mt.Pleasant City Council meeting Wednesday night revolved around the airport runway rehab project. The city hopes to get an FAA grant that will pay 90% of the four million dollar project. Even tho it’s not a done deal the council still had to go thru the process of holding a public hearing on the plans and specs, award the construction bid and hire an engineer to oversee the project. City Administrator Brent Schleisman said there is a lot of competition for the grant but the city has been successful in the past. The project started out as a rehab but tests found the soils in bad shape with no drainage underneath the runway. The edges are starting to erode so the project had to be redesigned and the 4,000 foot asphalt runway has to be rebuilt.