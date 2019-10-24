From the Mount Pleasant Street Committee Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant City Council Street Committee met Wednesday. The committee met with the homeowners at 305 E. Green Street. The homeowners are experiencing water in their basement when it rains and say this didn’t occur until after Green Street was re-done. They also said water never used to pond between their house and the neighbors. The committee asked city engineer Jim Warner to look into the problem.

The committee discussed parking on South Wilson and Cherry Circle. Apparently, there are quite a few cars parking on the street. The committee is trying to decide if at least one side of the street should be designated no parking. Door knockers will go out to all the homes along that street asking for residents input.

Mt. Pleasant Utilities has proposed installing four electric vehicle charger stations in two locations near the Mt. Pleasant business district. Right now the only need for a station has been the occasional traveler passing thru. But the city anticipates that eventually more drivers will need a charging station. The Utilities suggests setting up the stations in the parking lot south of Two Rivers Bank and in the parking lot across from the post office. The stations would require two parking spots in each of these prime locations. The city council street committee is concerned about making the spots unavailable but did suggest some other locations. The Utilities plans to continue checking other possible sites.