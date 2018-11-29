From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant City Council has two requests for residents….please move your vehicles off the streets ahead of snow events and please use designated snow mobile routes into and out of the city. City Adm. Brent Schleisman said snow removal is faster and more efficient when crews don’t have to go around parked vehicles. Plus, there is less chance for damage. He also said there is usually a second pass within 24 hours so there is time to move your vehicle. Also, snowmobilers are reminded that it is illegal to operate on city streets. However, the council last night again approved an agreement with the local snow mobile club for use of the city road right of way. This is the third year for this arrangement that allows all snowmobilers to come in and out of town on a specified trail that also connects an entire route around Henry County.

The Mt. Pleasant City Council voted at the meeting last night to allow the Mayor to sign a grant application that could provide funds to help bring in more rail line spurs and construct an off load station The Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System grant would help Burlington Junction Railway pay for the 50 by 120 ft building at the corner of Mapleleaf and Harvey Drive. This could help existing and future businesses wanting to transport in and out by rail and in turn help attract business to Mt Pleasant. The concept designed to interconnect rail, barge and truck transportation. Lomont Molding and Jabil are two local companies that already utilized rail spurs.

The council approved the second reading of an ordinance preventing RV’s and campers from becoming permanent residence when parked in a residential area.

Three agenda items dealt with airport improvements….one allows the Mayor to sign an engineering agreement for design and overseeing re-construction of one of the runways. The city is receiving a 90% share grant from the FAA. The mayor was also given permission to sign a contract for a geotechnical investigation on the existing runway to help determine the scope of work needed in the reconstruction. The FAA will also pay 90% of this cost. And finally the council approved the five year improvement plan for the airport required for a grant applications moving forward.