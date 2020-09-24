From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

A change in dates allowing fireworks in Mount Pleasant is one step closer to happening. At the regular meeting of the City Council Wednesday, the members passed the second reading of an amendment to the ordinance. The amendment shortens the time period to June 21 thru July 6. Council member Terry McWilliams was the one nay vote. The Council has been split in their opinions on this topic since first hearing from residents this year. There were more complaints called into the police than previous years and there were residents who asked the council to at least shorten the time frame for the legal use of fireworks.