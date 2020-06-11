From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council voted Wednesday night to approve the plans and specs for the next phase of the city rec trail. This section will run from South Street north on Jefferson to Webster, to Warren to the Family Aquatic Center. It is hoped construction can start the first part of August. Bid letting will take place June 16 in Ames at the Iowa Department of Transportation. This is because the City is receiving $257,000 from the IDOT for the project. $100,000 is coming from a Wellmark Blue Cross health initiative grant.