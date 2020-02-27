From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting

The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. President of the Midwest Old Threshers Board of Directors, Dr. Bob Welander spoke before the council, thanking the City for its’ cooperation each year and for support of the annual Reunion. Welander also made the annual formal request for use of McMillan Park from August 3 thru September 16 for the 2020 Reunion. The council also considered and and approved the renewal a park user agreement between the association and the city for 10 years.

Following a public hearing on the plans and specs for the re-construction of a portion of West Warren Street the city council awarded the contract for the project to Jones Contracting of West Point in the amount of $33,757. Street Committee chair Kent White said he was pleased with the four bids that all came in under the engineer’s estimate. The work on the street will involve improving the storm water drainage structures and piping as well as removing and replacing the existing paving on the segment from South Van Buren to South Jefferson. The work will also include new sidewalks.

On the recommendation of the Public Improvements committee the council approved an engineering services agreement with Shive Hattery for development of a park master plan for Lee Town Park….a new recreation area in the Northeast part of town.

Three bids came in for the demolition of a city owned house at 407 E. Madison. The council awarded the contract to the low bidder, Big Creek Contracting in the amount of $5,375. The work must be done by April 15.

WEMIGA Waste will again provide spring cleanup service for the city at the end of April. The city council approved a two year contract for $16,500 each year.

A motion was approved for a one year labor contract with the Union representing the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The contract includes a 2.75% pay increase and two extra personal days.

The council approved the promotion of Ben Calhoun from firefighter to Lieutenant with the department. And Ryan Ackles was honored with a resolution recognizing his 20 years of service to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.