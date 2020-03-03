From the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

On March 2, 2020, Troopers from Iowa State Patrol Post 13 executed an arrest warrant on Tresdeen Denzel Marbury of Ottumwa on charges of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree.

It is alleged that Mr. Marbury, in 2012, committed an act of illicit sexual contact, by force or against the will of a 14 year old victim. At the time of the offense, Marbury would have been 21 years of age. While the assault allegedly occurred in 2012, the statute of limitations for sexual abuse when the victim is a minor permit the filing of charges within ten years of the victim turning 18.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to the nature of the crime and the fact that it occurred at age 14. For this reason, this case was investigated by state-police investigators with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and is being special-prosecuted by Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding.

Sexual abuse in the 3rd degree is a Class C felony. If convicted, Marbury would be sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate sentence not to exceed ten years, and would be placed on the sex offender registry. A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless found guilty in a Court of Law.