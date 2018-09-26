From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County board of supervisors met Tuesday and approved changes to the ordinance regarding snow and ice clearance on secondary roads. Basically, the changes clean up the language of the ordinance making the hours of operation for county crews more clear.

The supervisors also approved the final plat of Pin Oaks subdivision. The subdivision, owned by Brian and Arin Jones is made up of six lots and is located off Hickory Avenue north of the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club.

Following an update from Mike Norris with the Great River Housing Trust Fund, the supervisors approved a $10,000 contribution to the fund. Henry County has provided this local match in the past in support of the application to the State Housing Trust Fund. Great River Housing Trust Fund supports four counties by providing funds for owner occupied rehab projects and down payment assistance. Mt. Pleasant has also benefited from funding for upper story housing rehab. Great River Housing Trust Fund is managed by Southeast Iowa Regional Planning and is a certified local housing trust fund, allowing it to apply for grants.