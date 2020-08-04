From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

At their Tuesday meeting, the Henry County Supervisors approved construction plans to stabilize a creek bank along Jewel Avenue. Big Creek is starting to erode the bank and in a couple of years will encroach on the roadway. Rip wrap will be used to stabilize the bank at a cost of about $61,000. 75% of that will be covered with funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Bid letting is set for August 25.

County Engineer Jake Hotchkiss also let the Supervisors know that Norris Asphalt has completed the asphalt work on J20 Salem Road and marking the pavement is complete. Rumble strips will be installed Wednesday or Thursday. After that they are will wait for the guardrail crew and final seeding.