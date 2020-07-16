From The Henry County Supervisors Meeting

In business from the Henry County Supervisors meeting…Assessor Nathan Milks brought the supervisors the 2020 new tax credit applications for approval. These are applications for the military, Homestead and Business Property tax credits. The military applications are for disabled or unemployable vets. And only need applied for one time as long as the vet or veteran’s spouse continues to live on the property. Homestead tax credits can be applied for each time a property owner moves. Due to a change from the state, the supervisors had two vacancies to fill on the county planning and zoning commission. The vacancies were created when two people had to resign because they live in the city limits. The state now says the county P&Z Commission members must live out in the county. Thursday the supervisors approved Barb Welander’s application for one of the vacancies. They are still looking for another woman to fill the second vacancy inorder to keep the commission gender balanced. There will soon be a spot open on the county board of adjustment. That must also be filled by a woman to meet the gender balanced requirement. Anyone who is interested should contact the Board of Supervisors.