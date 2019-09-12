From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors heard the monthly update on the jail and law center construction project from project manager John Hansen at the board meeting on Tuesday, 9-10-19. Hansen said the landscaping is going in, the floors are being finished and the dispatcher stations being installed. The security electronics will be installed at the end of the month with training schedule for October 21. Hansen is concerned that installation of the state E911 system could cause a hold-up. The occupancy permit won’t be granted if the phone lines and the fire alarms don’t work and those won’t be operational until the system is installed. And…the permit is necessary in order to hold a public open house. Hansen hopes the open house can be scheduled within the first half of November. Hansen also brought in the change orders and purchase orders from the month of August. The Supervisors approved these as well as the pay application for August. The total for the month was $366,360. However, $13,150 of that total will be held by the auditor for clarification as to whether that amount, which is the Electronic Applications payment, should be paid with county funds or E911 Board funds.